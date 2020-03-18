Media sources have reported that Sultan al-Arada, the governor of Marib in the Saudi-backed puppet government, had fled Ma’rib city and moved to Hadhramout, eastern Yemen.

According to sources, he arrived in the city of Seiyoun in Hadhramaut valley late on Tuesday.

Pro-UAE media outlet Aden Times quoted observers as saying that the fall of Kofel military camp into the hands of the Yemeni forces, and their approach to the city led the collation-backed governor of Ma’rib to leave the province.

Other sources confirmed that a number of military leaders and senior officials of Hadi’s government, which is loyal to the Saudi-led coalition, have fled from Ma’rib city, amid significant developments in the battlefield.

According to the sources, prominent military commanders in the coalition forces and senior officials of Hadi’s government fled the city of Ma’rib on Tuesday afternoon, as the battles are approaching from the eastern and southern parts of the province through Sirwah and Qaniyah fronts.

The sources added that the Yemeni army forces backed by the Popular Committees, have achieved great victories in the Sirwah fronts and in Qaniyah front, between Ma’rib and Bayda province.