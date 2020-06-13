The so-called governor of Hadhramaut province in the Hadi puppet government, Faraj al-Bahsani, has survived an assassination attempt by a roadside bomb on Saturday, a pro-coalition official reported.

A spokesman for the so-called Second Military Region, Hisham al-Jabri, said that engineering teams had dismantled an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the main road leading to the military region’s headquarters in Khalaf area of Mukalla city, the capital of the province.

Al-Jabri explained that the explosive device was intended for remote detonation in order to target the governor while he was heading to the military region’s headquarters.

“The assassination attempt aims to disturb security in general and to destabilize security and stability in the city and coast of Hadhramaut in general,” he added.

Last May, local authorities in Hadhramaut revealed an attempt to assassinate al-Bahsani by a number of people working in the provincial office. Security sources accused the UAE-funded Southern Transitional Council of being behind the assassination attempt.