Security forces of the Saudi-backed local authority on Socotra Island have taken control of a traffic police camp, sources said on Sunday.

The outgoing director of the police, Colonel Ahmed Saad al-Kadumi refused to hand over the police department and the camp to lieutenant Wasm Ali Omar, who was recently appointed.

Colonel al-Kadumi had been holed up inside the camp with UAE-backed gunmen, refusing to hand over the camp and the traffic police department.

A local source said that the security forces led by the director of security Brigadier General Faez al-Shathi, who serves in the Hadi government and Islah Party forces, took control of the camp while the forces loyal to the Emiratis withdrew.

The Saudi-backed governor of the Socotra archipelago, Ramzi Mahrous, issued a series of decrees aimed at limiting UAE’s influence on the island, as well as dismissing of pro-UAE security and local leaders.

There is a conflict between regional and international projects of influence on the strategic Yemeni island of Socotra, which lies between the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.