Saudi authorities have arrested eight members of the family Abdul Rahim al-Hawiti, days after the Saudi civilian was killed for refusing to evacuate his home for the so-called “Neom project”, which was launched by the Saudi crown prince

The Prisoners of Conscience account has revealed the names of the eight detainees from al-Hawiti’s family.

🔴 عاجل

أنباء عن اعتقال 8 أشخاص من أهالي خريبة، هم:

رشيد بن إبراهيم الحويطي

عبدالله بن إبراهيم الحويطي

عبدالإله بن رشيد الحويطي

عطا الله بن عفنان صالح الحويطي

عون بن عبدالله أحمد الحويطي

خالد بن عبدالله أحمد الحويطي

سلطان بن إبراهيم حسين الحويطي

صالح بن سليم علي الرقابي الحويطي — معتقلي الرأي (@m3takl) April 19, 2020

Al-Hawiti had filmed a video footage the day before he was killed, saying that all local residents refused to leave the village and their homes to make space for the prince’s prestigious construction projects.

In the video he said that he expected to be killed, throwing a weapon next to him after being accused of terrorism by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi crown prince has been pushing prestige projects and massive development schemes across Saudi Arabia under the guise of modernisation, often at the expense of the local population.