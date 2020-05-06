The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s mercenaries have on Wednesday night targeted a car carrying engineers of the General Telecommunication Corporation in Bayda province, the Yemeni Telecommunications Ministry said.

The mercenaries planted an explosive device on road of Thi Naaim district, killing one of the engineers, the Ministry added.

“The bombing operation targeted the engineers of the telecommunications corporation, while they were performing their national duty, based on the responsibility assumed by the people of the telecommunications sector and corporation to serve the Yemeni people”, the Ministry declared in a statement.