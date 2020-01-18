The Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and mercenaries have continued to attack several populated areas in Hodeidah province, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement in province, while Saudi-led warplanes launched six raids on Sana’a and Saada provinces during the past 24 hours, a military official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the Saudi-led mercenaries used mortars and machine guns to attack the 50th streets, Sana’a street and the residential city of Al-Shaa’b in the city of Hodeidah, while espionage aircraft of the aggression conducted intensive flights over the area.

Moreover, the official said that the aggression forces attacked the areas of Jabaliya and Al-Faza in Tuhayat District, using machine guns and artillery shells. Furthermore, the mercenaries fired five mortar shells on the village of Al-Shajan in Durayhimi District.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression aircraft carried out four raids on al-Eshash area of Kitaf district in Saada governorate, and two raids on the Nihm Directorate in Sana’a province.