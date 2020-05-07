Aden International Airport has on Wednesday received two flights, one of which was carrying military personnel from Saudi Arabia, in a clear Saudi breach of measures to curb the corona epidemic in the country.

Local sources indicated that one of the planes was a civilian one and belonged to the World Health Organization, while the other carried soldiers and military equipment belonging to Riyadh.

None of the travellers of the two flights has undergone the necessary preventive measures for potential Covid-19 patients.

Military flights from Saudi Arabia brought the global pandemic to Yemen in the first place.

Former Hadi’s minister of transport Saleh al-Jabwani blamed Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, as well as the puppet government, for the spread of the virus in Yemeni territory, because they continue to bring in people infected with the virus from areas in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.