The government of Saudi Arabia has reportedly demanded that officials from the puppet government, led by ousted former Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, leave the Saudi capital of Riyadh. This was reported by the Arabi21 news website.

The site also indicates that the Saudis are ending financial support for several Hadi officials, in an apparent bid to cut costs.

Ever since the Saudi invasion of Yemen started in March 2015, several high-ranking functionaries of the Hadi administration have been living in Riyadh and Jeddah, often on Saudi expenses.

A Hadi administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Arabi21 that Saudi authorities have alresdy notified several functionaries and employees of Hadi’s ministries of the recent decision.

A document circulating on social media platforms on the matter, states that the last payment to officials of the Hadi exiled government will be paid at the end of May, after which any of the Saudi-backed officials will be forced to pay their own expenses if they want to stay in Saudi Arabia.

No official information has been released as to the reasoning behind the sudden decision. However, Saudi Arabia has been suffering heavy economic setbacks as the result of the huge expenditures of the war against Yemen, rising military spending, the collapsing oil prices and the failure of recent highly expensive prestige projects.