Saudi Arabia announced it will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Monday, after reporting a jump of corona virus cases in the kingdom.

Saudi King Salman ordered a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am for the coming 21 days, in order to slow the spread of the corona virus, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Interior will take the necessary measures to implement the curfew, and all civil and military authorities must cooperate fully with the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

The curfew excludes employees of the vital sectors of public and private life whose work requires continued performance during the prevention period. This includes employees of the security, military and media sectors, and workers in sensitive healthcare and service sectors.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia recorded 119 new cases of the virus, making it a total of 511, highest in the Arab states in the Gulf region.