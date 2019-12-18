ADEN – A source in the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council confirmed that Saudi-led coalition suspended payment of the salaries of its forces in Aden on Wednesday.

Our source said that the Saudi committee stopped the works of the Department of Finance and Personnel in the UAE-backed security Belt in Aden and ordered to suspend the payment of its salaries.

He pointed out that the Saudi-led coalition stipulated the delivery of weapons in exchange for salaries.

The move comes in a series of escalation from the coalition against the STC.

Over the past few days, a number of security belt commanders were exiled and prevented from coming back to the southern port city of Aden.

These security commanders are Abd al-Latif al-Sayyid, the commander of the security belt in Abyan, and Saleh al-Sayyid, the commander of the security belt in Lahj, in addition to preventing the security director of Aden Shalla al-Shayii and the head of counter-terrorism unit Yusran al-Maqtari from returning to the city.

The suspension of salaries payment is not limited to the STC’s Forces, but also includes Hadi forces that carried out demonstrations in Shabwah on Tuesday, after excluding the Hadi-held areas from the salaries of the Ministry of Interior.

The Saudi-led coalition demands the STC to hand over its weapons and Hadi’s forces to withdraw from Abyan and Shabwah in compliance with the Riyadh agreement signed by the two parties last November.

The Riyadh agreement stipulates that a Saudi-led coalition committee will be created to monitor and implement the terms of the agreement, and gives Saudi forces green light to control over the areas occupied by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.