The Boeing Company will supply Saudi Arabia with more than 1,000 missiles, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The company will export about 650 SLAM ER missiles to Riyadh alongside 402 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, the Pentagon added.

According to the Pentagon, Riyadh has signed a $1.971 billion contract with the US company to develop and transport 650 SLAM ER air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia.

The missiles have a range of up to 270 km, and the deal is expected to take place between now and December 2028.

Harpoon missiles will be exported under another $656.98 million contract. These missiles have a range of 125 km.

