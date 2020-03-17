Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has accused the United States, Saudi Arabia and the UAE of “deliberately spreading the [covid-19] virus in Yemen”

“The countries of aggression impose precautionary measures even on their citizens, so why allow four flights to Yemen when all flights stop in most countries of the world?” Mohammed al-Houthi said in a tweet on Sunday night.

“Since the beginning, the countries of aggression have only allowed two weekly flights, and sometimes months have passed without even allowing a Yemenia airplane to land or stay overnight.”

He accused the coalition of seeking to spread the corona pandemic in Yemen, saying: “Today’s four flights to Yemen with a total of 1,000 passengers are the dirty work of the US, Saudi and UAE aggression and its allies.”

He added: “The countries of aggression deliberately do not take precautionary measures or emergency or quarantine a ton in the occupied territories, as if there is no epidemic sweeping the world called corona.”

Mohammed al-Houthi also accused the United States of participating in the targeting. “We are now directing the Yemeni people towards their true killer, and we say: the corona virus is US-made”, he said.

“In addition to the aggression and blockade that America refuses to stop, it calls for a halt to humanitarian aid. Whoever kills the people with weapons will also not hesitate to kill the Yemeni people at the lowest cost.”

“The US-Saudi-UAE aggression and its allies bear all consequences,” al-Houthi said. “We hold the US aggression and its allies responsible for any situation in Yemen. They control the sea and land airspace and ports – and bear the responsibility.”

He also accused the WHO and other relevant international and international organizations of inaction.

“I call on the brothers inside to cooperate with the High Committee to Combat Epidemics, by donating to build health quarries in the ports, waiting for the World Health Organization or others. They have not yet provided anything for this need despite our constant communication with them,” Mohammed al-Houthi said.

“We call on citizens abroad to stay where they are and seek treatment outside Yemen. We also call on citizens to abide by all the procedures, recommendations and arrangements issued successively by the High Committee for Combating Epidemics.”