The General Secretary of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdelmohsen Tawoos, has confirmed that some individuals amongst the hundreds who were recently forcibly deported by Saudi Arabia to the Yemeni borders did indeed suffer from the covid-19 strand of the corona virus.

“The concerned authorities in the outlets and provinces are making great efforts to receive the arrivals and the people deported from Saudi Arabia,” Tawoos said in an interview with Al-Masirah TV channel.

The official also reiterated Yemen is entity unable to withstand or properly combat a potential outbreak of covid-19. Yemen’s health infrastructure has been heavily damaged by the past five years of Saudi aggression, imposed blockades and resulting famines and previous waves of epidemic diseases.

Saudi Arabia recently deported hundreds of mostly African immigrants to the border with Yemen, in an act some have called an attempt at biological warfare.