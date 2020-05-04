Over 700 Yemenis have arrived on Sunday evening at the border crossing port of Al-Wadiah coming from Saudi Arabia, sources reported on Sunday

The sources pointed out that the Yemeni detainees at the border crossing are waiting for directives to allow them to go to Yemeni territory without subjecting them to the necessary medical examinations and subjecting them to quarantine at the port for 14 days.

The sources warned of the danger of bringing this large number of citizens into Yemeni territory without subjecting them to medical examination and quarantine, especially since there are almost certain reports of confirmed cases of coronavirus among the 700 Yemeni citizens coming from Saudi territory.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a marked rise in the number of corona cases and deaths in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has recklessly been moving both Yemenis and African residents of Saudi Arabia back into Yemen, reportedly with the goal to try spark a Covid-19 outbreak in the country.