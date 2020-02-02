Saudi media reported on Saturday that the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Qasim Al-Rimi, had been killed in an American raid in Ma’rib Governorate, in the northeast of Yemen.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya TV channel said that what is believed to be an American warplane launched a air raid on a house in Wadi Ubaida, east of Ma’rib, on Friday evening.

The TV quoted local sources as saying that the house was rented by Al Qaeda members a week ago.

Meanwhile, the New York Times quoted three current and former US officials as believing that al-Rimi, 41, was killed in an airstrike in Yemen, but are awaiting credible assurances before making a public statement.

US military officials said they were not aware of any attacks, while the CIA and the National Security Council had not commented.

A US official with knowledge of the strike information said that the CIA had learned of the Qassem Al-Rimi website from one of the informants in Yemen last November, and started tracking him through a reconnaissance plane.

On October 18, 2018, the US State Department announced that it would increase the value of the reward it would provide in exchange for information leading to the arrest of al-Rimi, whose name was listed on terrorism in May 2010, from $ 5 million to $ 10 million.

The leader, known under the names of Qasim Abdo Muhammad Abkar, Qasim al-Rimi, Qasim al-Rami and the nickname Abu Hurairah al-San’ani, is one of the prominent figures of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

The US and Saudi Arabia regularly use news of strikes on al-Qaeda members as justification for their military presence in Yemen, despite the fact that both have for years supported terrorist movements in Yemen.