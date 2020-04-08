Saudi Arabia has offered billions of riyals to tribal mercenaries to retake Jawf province as well as the fronts of Qaniya and Nati’ in Bayda province, local sources told Yemen Press Agency on Tuesday.

According to the sources in Ma’rib province, Hamdan al-Shammari, commander of Saudi forces in Marib, held a meeting with tribal mercenaries in order to bribe them to retake many fronts recovered by the Yemeni forces recently.

Ali bin Mohsen Salah, one of the officers of the so-called General Staff of the Hadi puppet government, revealed last Sunday in a Facebook post that a contract worth one billion riyals was offered in order to convince the Murad tribe to attack Qaniya and Nati’ in Bayda province on behalf of Riyadh.