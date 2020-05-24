Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has confirmed that the Saudi-led coalition forces are still continuing their airstrikes on a number of provinces.

In a statement on Sunday, Brigadier General Sare’e said that the invading coalition forces have launched 48 airstrikes on several Yemen provinces during the past hours.

He explained that nine airstrikes were waged on Majzar district in Ma’rib province, while six airstrikes took place on Jawf province.

The coalition warplanes launched 15 airstrikes on Haradh and Abbs districts of Hajjah province, while 18 other airstrikes hit Maran, al-Malahit and Baqim districts in Saada province, leaving a number of dead and wounded, he added.

The Spokesman of the Armed Forces also confirmed that the continued aerial escalation will have “serious consequences for the coalition forces, and they must bear the consequences.”