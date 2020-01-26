The Saudi-led coalition warplanes have on Sunday launched 26 airstrikes targeting two Yemeni provinces, a security official said.

According to the official, the Saudi fighter jets waged eight airstrikes on separate areas in Nihm district of Sana’a province.

The source added that 18 airstrikes hit Aqaba’a area in Khob Washaef district, Jawf province.

Earlier in the day, the coalition had already carried out an airstrike on an area in the east of al-Moton district, where two attacks had already hit on Friday.

The Yemeni army and Popular Committees are fighting a fierce battle against the coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia in Nihm district, east of the capital Sana’a.