Saudi-led coalition warplanes on Sunday launched six airstrikes on areas in the capital and Sana’a province, a security official said.

According to the official, the warplanes waged two raids in Al Nahdeen area south of the capital Sana’a, as well as a raid on Attan mountain in al-Wahdah district.

The official added that three more airstrikes were waged on the Jarban area of Sinhan district in Sanaa province.

On Saturday, the coalition warplanes had already launched 10 airstrikes on areas in the Saada and Jawf provinces.