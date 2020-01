Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched a series of airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces on Wednesday, a security official said.

According to the official, the coalition launched two airstrikes on Nihm district of Sana’a province, while two others were waged on Anbarah area in the Matoon district of Jawf province,in northern Yemen.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition had already waged five airstrikes targeting Sirwah and Nihm districts in Ma’rib and Sana’a