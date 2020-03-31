The Ministry of Public Health and Population has on Monday warned against touching masks and other materials that have been dropped by Saudi-led coalition aircraft in the al-Hali district of Hodeidah and Khamis Bani Saad district of Mahweet province.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Yusef al-Hadhri expressed surprise about the dropping of these materials by the aggression coalition on the cities, especially since Yemen is still free of the corona virus.

The spokesman held the aggression coalition led by Saudi Arabia and America fully responsible for spreading this epidemic in this way or in other ways, such as intensifying flights to Yemen at a time flights are being reduced and suspended in all airports and ports of the world.

Dr. al-Hadhri called for the United Nations in general and the World Health Organisation in particular to carry out their humanitarian responsibility towards these practices carried out by the coalition of aggression.

The Ministry of Health called on citizens to be careful and not to touch any materials that have been dropped by the invading coalition aircraft, and to inform the concerned health and security authorities on these materials for their safety.

Fears have arisen in Yemen that the medical equipment being airdropped by Saudi Arabia without prior warning, could be used materials infected with the Covid-19 virus.