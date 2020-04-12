The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s fighter jets launched on Saturday 25 air strikes on Jawf and Ma’rib provinces, the Yemeni army’s spokesman said.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e indicated that the airstrikes included two on Khub Washaaf district of Jawf province and 23 airstrikes on Ma’rib province.

In a statement to Saba News Agency, he confirmed that “this dangerous and major escalation will have consequences for Saudi-led coalition aggression forces. They have to bear the consequences of their escalation”.

On Saturday, the Yemeni army forces, backed by Popular Committees, were able to counter two infiltration attempts, one towards Yemeni sites in Khab Washaaf district of Jawf province, and the other on our Sirwah district in Ma’rib,” according to Sare’e.

“The enemy forces suffered heavy losses and dozens of dead and wounded, without achieving any progress,” the spokesman added.