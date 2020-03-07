Ministry of Public Health and Population in the National Salvation Government on Saturday approved the implementation of quarantine procedures for all arrivals from outside Yemen without exception, including diplomats.

According to the Ministry of Health, the home quarantine will be applied for a period of 14 days to those coming from 13 countries, in which Corona cases were registered, and the technical committee has the right to add any country according to the epidemiological developments.

“We moved on the level of Yemen immediately after the World Health Organization announced that the Corona virus has become global, and we have applied the medical examination system for arrivals from seven countries and now they became 13 countries,” said Dr. Yussef al-Hadhri, spokesman of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. al-Hadhri affirmed that the home quarantine would be applied to all persons coming from countries that suffer from the outbreak of the disease, and their families would be made aware of how to deal with them.

He explained that the Ministry of Health is communicating through the World Health Organization with the airports under the occupation to ensure the safety of all Yemenis, adding “there are procedures in the land ports between us and them.”

In turn, Head the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Abdelmohsen Tawoos called on all the international organizations operating in Yemen to understand the situation and meet the preventive needs of the Corona epidemic.

“We don’t want to shut down airports or stop flights, but we will unfortunately have to take these steps if the needs identified by the Ministry of Health are not met,” Tawoos said.