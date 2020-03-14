The Higher Committee for Combating Epidemics, in its meeting on Saturday chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Services and Development Affairs Dr. Hussein Maqbouli, has approved the suspension of all flights to Sana’a Airport for two weeks, as of March 14.

The committee’s decision comes within the framework of precautionary measures to combat the spreading pandemic of the Covid-19 strand of the corona virus.

At the meeting, the committee also approved several measures, including that all arrivals through all outlets are subject to health procedures by filling out travel cards and thermal examination, and that persons arriving from endemic countries are subject to 14 days of home quarantine.

The measures also included that every suspected case, in conformity with the standard definition determined by the health team, be subject to institutional quarantine at the centers specified by the Ministry of Health, as well as subject each laboratory confirmed case to health isolation and healthcare.

The committee also approved the formation of a technical committee at the level of each province, headed by the province governor and the relevant authorities, and be directly linked to the Higher Committee and the joint technical committee.

The Higher Committee for Epidemics called on the Ministry of Education to advance the date of exams to the beginning of next week, March 21.

In the meeting, the committee agreed to form a separate committee in the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Local Administration, Health, Transportation, National Security, and Intelligence, in order to study the developments regarding Covid-19 and to submit the results to the Higher Committee within two days.