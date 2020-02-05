The Director General of Air Transport at the General Authority for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mazen Ghanem, has reiterated that the siege imposed on Sana’a airport by the invasion coalition in order to prevent the Yemeni people from traveling is a war crime.

“The UN has informed us of only four flights carrying 30 patients on private planes,” he said.

He pointed out that the United Nations has not drawn up a plan to transfer the remaining 32,000 registered patients, and said that there are nearly 300,000 patients waiting for the start of flights, pointing out that Sana’a International Airport is the main artery of traffic in and out of Yemen.

“We are now hearing an appeal from Yemeni students in China, and we cannot return them because of the closure of the airport,” he continued.

He explained that the Yemeni government has decided to withdraw Yemeni students in China by private planes because of the spread of the corona virus there, but this is not possible as the airport continues to be closed.

“We need 13 years to transfer 32,000 patients on the Ministry of Health’s payroll if the mechanism of transporting only seven patients per trip is continued,” Ghanem added.

“We were waiting for a series of continuous flights to achieve the concept of the air bridge, but we were surprised to be asked that only 30 patients be transferred. This statement is a death blow instead of the promised mercy flights for the patients,” he said.

Ghanem stressed that the mechanism of transporting patients at the rate of 7 and for the number of four trips only will increase the suffering of Yemenis. The director stated that 15 to 25 patients die every day because they cannot travel for treatment abroad.

The Director General of Air Transport called on the United Nations and the Security Council to press the countries of the coalition of aggression to open Sana’a International Airport to all citizens without any conditions, as its closure is in violation of international law.