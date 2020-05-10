Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that the military “should always be strong and able to respond to any challenges and threats to ensure Russia’s sovereignty and interests.”

“The lessons of the Great Patriotic War, and the history of the entire country have taught us that our military must always be strong and capable of facing any challenges and threats,” Putin was quoted by Sputnik website as saying.

“The military will reliably guarantee Russia’s sovereignty and national interests, security and peaceful life of our citizens,” he added.

May 9 marks the anniversary of Victory Day in Russia, the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

This year the corona pandemic, which has ravaged many countries of the world, has led to the postponement of the military parade and celebrations accompanying the 75th anniversary..

This did not prevent many from celebrating the day through social media, by publishing songs that were circulating among the Red Army and considered to be timeless songs of victory.