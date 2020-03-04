The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that Turkey has violated international law by increasing the number of troops in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria.

The Ministry said that Turkey had “failed to meet its obligations under an agreement to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib.”

It noted that terrorist fortifications had merged with Turkish observation posts in the Idlib area.

The Russian ministry stressed that the Syrian army’s actions in Idlib were” only tht application of the Sochi agreement on the removal of terrorists outside the heavy-duty demilitarized zone,” stating that the allegations of a humanitarian catastrophe were untrue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated that his country will continue to support Syria in its war on terrorism until it is eliminated once and for all.