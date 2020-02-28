Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that Turkish troops hit by shelling on February 27 should not have been in Syria in the first place.

Ankara had not informed Moscow in advance about their location, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry said, however, that Russian war planes had not carried out any of the strikes in the area where Turkish troops were, and that Russia had done everything it could to ensure the Syrian army ceased fire to allow Turkish troops to evacuate.

Meanwhile, Russia on Friday said it was sending two warships armed with cruise missiles to waters off the Syrian coast.

The killing of the Turkish soldiers illegally residing on Syrian soil has raised the Turkish military death toll in the region to 54 this month.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria, Erdogan has warning that Turkey will launch a full-scale invasion of the Syrian Arab Republic to repel Syrian forces unless they “pull back from Turkish observation posts in the region.”

Responding to Thursday’s killings, a senior Turkish official said on Friday that Ankara would no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

The Syrian army units are responding to attacks by takfiri terrorist groups that are being supported by Turkish regime forces in the southeastern Idlib countryside. While the attacks are aimed specifically at terrorist groups, nearby Turkish forces supporting the terrorists have been hit recently as well.