The Russian Federation on Friday called on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to immediately cease fire, expressing concern about the escalating tensions in the country, which have been at war for five years.

In a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow expressed concern over the escalating tensions in Yemen.

The statement stressed the need to “abandon the military confrontation as soon as possible and to launch a comprehensive dialogue between Yemenis, under the auspices of the United Nations.”

It further stressed the importance of “intensifying mediation efforts to find political solutions, whose success would reduce the level of confrontation and tension.”

Abyan province has been the scene of military clashes between Hadi’s forces and militias of the so-called the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, after the latter refused to implement the terms of the Riyadh Agreement. This means that aside from the greater conflict between the National Salvation Government of Yemen and the Saudi-led invaders, the occupied southern and eastern parts of Yemen are being plagued by an internal conflict between mercenary gangs.