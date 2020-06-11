A rocket attack has targeted the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, which houses some of the main Iraqi government offices and the US embassy.

There were no immediate reports about casualties, but sirens were heard in the zone, a government statement read.

The rocket was fired near the People’s Stadium, east of the capital, the statement explained.

“The Green Zone in central Baghdad was targeted by a Katyusha rocket,” Sumerian News quoted a security source as saying.

“A security force cordoned off the area, and sirens were heard in the US embassy,” he added.

The US embassy and its surroundings have been targeted several times over the past months, particularly since US forces carried out a terrorist attack in the Iraqi capital in January, in which commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani were killed.