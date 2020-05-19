At least three rockets have hit the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where foreign diplomatic missions including the US embassy, are stationed, an Iraqi security source said.

Local security sources said the US embassy sounded the alarm after the incident.

One source said that a rocket landed in the vicinity of the British embassy.

The security source confirmed that no casualties have been reported from the rocket attacks. “Security patrols have begun searching for the location of the missiles,” the source said.

The Green Zone in the Iraqi capital has already been the target of several rocket attacks, targeting the US embassy in Baghdad ever since the US murdered Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a terrorist attack in January.

The last attack targeted the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, March 26.