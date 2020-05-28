A citizen was wounded as a result of an explosion caused by a roadside bomb on Wednesday night in Yemen’s southern province of Aden, local sources said.

According to the sources, unknown militants planted an improvised explosive device under a vehicle belonging to a high-ranking military officer loyal to the Saudi-led coalition in Mansoura district.

The blast occurred while Ali, son of Brigadier General Mohammed Ismail al-Dhalea, was near the car, causing some injuries to him.

It also caused serious damage to the car, in addition to causing panic and fear among residents close to the site of the explosion.

Brigadier General al-Dhaleai works in the financial department of the fourth military region, which is loyal to the Hadi puppet government.

On Monday, former commander of the military united Kata’eb Salman al-Hazm, Fadel Abdo Hassan, was killed by unidentified gunmen near the Hammam market in Sheikh Othman district.

Assassinations and security disorder have been hitting Aden since early 2016, when militias backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates overran much of the country’s south.