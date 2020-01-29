A retired US army officer has warned that US forces in Iraq and Syria may soon be subjected to systematic deadly attacks.

The move came in his article to the National Interest Magazine .

According to a retired U.S. Army officer Daniel Davis, the Middle East is witnessing the movement of various anti-American groups that are threatening to carry out attacks on US forces in response to the killing of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has already struck two US bases in Iraq, with the US administration trying to hide the victims of the attacks.

The former US army officer argued that it is necessary for Washington to decide to withdraw its troops from Iraq and Syria, in order to prevent its forces from geting killed.