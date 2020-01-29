The Supreme Political Council confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday that the Republic of Yemen fully rejects the so-called “Deal of the Century” announced by the US-Zionist coalition.

The statement affirmed that “this deal, which exposed the ugly face of the US regime and its tools in the region, will fall under the feet of the free and conscious people of the nation who resist the Zionist entity and its conspiracies.”

In its statement, the Council reaffirmed that Yemen stands by its brothers, the Palestinian people, against this conspiracy, which is an extension of the promise of Balfour.”

The Supreme Political Council called on all Arab and Islamic peoples to confront this losing deal by all means, foremost of which is the weapon of consciousness.