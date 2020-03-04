Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed has been infected with the deadly coronavirus, local sources in the UAE said.

The sources noted that meetings were held at the highest level to discuss measures to curb the spread of the virus in the UAE after the number of infected people increased.

Prominent Emirati human rights activist and whistleblower Abdullah al-Taweel quoted a special source as stating: “I have received news from a private source in the presence of Mohammed bin Zayed, stating that he is in quarantine after contracting the corona virus, which the UAE authorities are keeping secret.”

According to al-Watan newspaper, the UAE Ministry of Education decided on Tuesday evening to suspend studying in all schools and public and private higher education institutions at the state level starting next Sunday, for a period of four weeks.

This is in the context of preventive and precautionary steps to ensure the safety of students and in line with the efforts and actions taken at the national level in the UAE, aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19),” according to a statement by the ministry.