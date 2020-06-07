The former head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement had passed away on Saturday. Ramadan Shallah died in Lebanon, in the hospital where he was being treated.

In a statement, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said that Ramadan Abdullah Shallah, aged 62, succumbed to a disease.

“We have been witnessing the struggle of the Islamic Jihad Movement since its establishment, and we remember his leadership and national stance with honour and dignity,” the statement read, adding that “Shallah has always protected his Arab and Islamic identity by supporting the Palestinian resistance.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a message of condolences, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

“By losing Shallah we lost a great man of the nation,” Abbas said.

Shallah was born in Gaza in 1958 and became the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in 1995, after the assassination of previous leader Fathi Shaqaqi.

US authorities, keen to support the Zionist entity of “Israel”, added Shallah to a terrorist list in 2003, and the FBI added his name to its wanted list in 2017.

Shallah stepped down as leader of the PIJ in 2018 due to suffering from illness, with Ziad al-Nakhala being chosen to lead the resistance movement from that time onwards.