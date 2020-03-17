Qatar’s Health Ministry has on Monday reported 38 new cases of patients suffering from the covid-19 strand of corona virus in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that most of the new cases recorded were related to migrant workers who were under quarantine.

According to the statement, three cases were Qatari nationals returning from the United Kingdom, Spain and Switzerland, and were put in quarantine.

They are in good health and are receiving the necessary medical care, the statement read.

The Ministry confirmed that the competent authorities continue to expand the search services and conduct the necessary examinations for anyone who has been in contact with confirmed cases.

Qatar reported 337 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, witch four patients having been cured after receiving treatment.