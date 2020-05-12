The Association of Mothers of Southern Detainees held in the prisons of the UAE occupation, has on Monday called on the international community to save the lives of 44 people detained in the southern port city of Aden.

The 44 detainees held in Bir Ahmed jail, which is run by the UAE occupation forces, are in danger due to spread of the corona virus,” the association said in a statement, “[especially] since the prison’s director is infected with the virus and his brother, who worked at the same jail, has died.”

“While the coalition-backed government has declared Aden as infested city, security authorities still refuse to release the prisoners,” the statement read.

The association called on the Hadi government to shoulder its national, legal responsibility of protecting the detainees and securing their safety. It also called on the UN, the UNHCR and the Arab coalition to press for immediate release of the detainees.

In March 2018, the Aden Criminal Prosecution Service issued a decision to release all detainees in Bir Ahmed prison who have not been found guilty of criminal acts, but the decision has not yet been implemented in reality.

According to international human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, Aden has informal detention facilities and secret prisons, with families of detainees being prevented from visiting them.

As of Monday, the coalition-backed puppet government has reported 56 cases of corona virus in its areas of control, including nine deaths and one recovery.