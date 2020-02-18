The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs in the National Salvation Government, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, has said that the committee has signed a draft agreement which provides for the implementation of the first stage of prisoner exchange with the Saudi side in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The agreement states the exchange of over 1,400 prisoners from both sides, he said.

“The agreement, which includes 900 from our prisoners and 520 of theirs, is based on the Stockholm Agreement, which is an integral part of it, and a stage of its implementation,” Al-Murtadha said in an interview with Al-Thawra newspaper on Monday.

He pointed out that it is based on four main pillars, the first of which is the unanimous agreement of the parties to adopt the phasing of the solution.

Al-Murtadha said that the time and place of the exchange will be agreed upon after signing the statements.

“We hope that the other side will be serious and that the statements they will provide with the names of our prisoners are correct and accurate,” he added.

The round of consultations between the two parties in Amman ends next Thursday, when the statements will be delivered to the International Committee of the Red Cross after its revision and signature