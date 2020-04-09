A Sudanese appeals court has upheld the sentence of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, to which he was convicted due to corruption.

A Khartoum court sentenced Al-Bashir to two years in a correctional centre last December after finding him guilty of corruption in one of the several cases against him.

The court also decided to confiscate a total of 6.9 million euros, 351,770 dollars and 5.9 million Sudanese pounds found in his home.

In 2009 and 2010, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Al-Bashir for the crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in the Darfur region that erupted in 2003.