Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Saturday inaugurated the program of festive activities marking the National Day of Steadfastness, which is the day that will mark the five year anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen on March 26.

The Prime Minister, in his speech delivered during the program inauguration, said “as much as the 26th day of March 2015, was a bad day for Yemen, it also became a great day due to the steadfastness of the Yemeni people in confronting the aggression coalition.”

Dr. bin Habtoor affirmed that there was “no justification for this aggression,” noting that Yemen has, due to the aggression and blockade, suffered even more than Syria, Iraq, Libya and the rest of the Arab countries, given the number of the countries taking part in the aggression coalition, the kind of siege, and the committed crimes.

He said that “the Yemeni people have possessed a strong will and hardness since ancient times, and this is the reason behind its steadfastness in this legendary manner.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Yemeni people are ready for peace, and at the same time also in high readiness for war if the coalition countries want to continue their aggression.

He explained that “the world is currently aware of the steadfastness and patience of the Yemeni people, and the tremendous sacrifices they have made over the past five years.”