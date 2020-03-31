Resigned minister of transport in Hadi’s government, Saleh al-Jabwani, said on Monday that Hadi’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed is “nothing but a Trojan horse for projects of chaos in the south.”

“Either the Riyadh agreement is implemented, or Saudi Arabia lifts its hand and Aden will be liberated. Riyadh turns a blind eye to what the UAE is doing in Yemen, and we don’t know whether it’s ignoring it or complicit in it,” he said.

Al-Jabwani added: “We confronted the UAE because we realized its destructive partition project in Yemen early, and advised Maeen Abdulmalik not to be a Trojan horse for projects of chaos in the south.”