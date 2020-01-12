SANA’A -The President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat has offered his condolences to the Omani people over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

President Al-Mashat expressed Yemen’s deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the Omani people over the death of Sultan Qaboos.

Al-Mashat praised Sultan Qaboos’s stances with the Yemeni people through his sincere endeavours to stop the aggression and lift the Saudi-imposed siege, as well as open the way for the wounded to be treated.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced the Sultan’s death on its official Twitter account late on Friday.

Sultan Qaboos was believed to have been in poor health.

He travelled to Belgium for what the court described as a “medical check-up” last month, but left again several weeks before his planned stay was over to return back to Oman.