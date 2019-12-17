President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat has met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, his deputy Moein Shraim and his delegation in Sana’a on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the UN envoy’s efforts to reach a solution in order to end the suffering of Yemenis.

The meeting touched on the obstacles that prevented the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement one year after its signing, in light of the intransigence of the Saudi-led coalition aggression and its mercenaries, who refuse to implement their commitments under the accord.

In the meeting, President Al-Mashat stressed that the United Nations should take serious action, regarding the medical air bridge through Sana’a International Airport to transport patients for treatment abroad, which was supposed to be launched in the beginning of September 18, 2018.

President Al-Mashat confirmed that that the continued detention of oil and food vessels double the suffering of citizens, calling on the United Nations to play its part in stopping these inhumane practices.

The meeting was also attended by the Yemeni Prime Minister and the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Abdulaziz Saleh Bin Habtoor denounced the continued illegal printing of the national currency by the Saudi-led coalition-backed government, which caused inflation and rise in prices, while continuing to loot the salaries of state employees as part of a fully-fledged plot to starve and impoverish the people.

For his part, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Abdulsalam Hashwal called for an immediate opening of Sana’a International Airport.

He pointed out that the closure of the airport represents an example of violations committed by aggression against Yemenis without any legal justification.

Hashwal said the continued international silence over the massive looting of Yemen’s oil and gas resources and the rest of the revenues by the Saudi-led coalition’s mercenaries encouraged them to continue plundering the wealth of the Yemeni people as they starved.

The UN Envoy welcomed the move to supply the revenues of the port of Hodeidah to the salary account at the Central Bank branch of Hodeidah, which is a benefit of the Stockholm agreement, considering this positive step facilitates his mission and helps to make it a success.