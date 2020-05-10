President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Saturday sent a congratulatory cable to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the European Union (EU).

In the cable, President al-Mashat affirmed that Yemeni people are still extending a hand of peace, a just and honourable peace that protects the freedoms and preserves the unity of Yemen.

He reiterated the call on the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries to return to the political solution, welcoming the call of the UN Secretary-General and his special envoy to Yemen for ending the war in the country within a comprehensive and real truce.

The President held the aggression coalition responsible for all results of the bombing, killing, blockade and destruction in Yemen throughout the past five years, as well as the current situation in light of the corona epidemic spread through Yemen.

He stressed that “What the aggression countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, have done against our people is a genocidal war, that is incompatible with all divine religions, charters and international treaties.”

President al-Mashat expressed his hope for a positive role played by the European Union in supporting the comprehensive political solution and working to stop the aggression and lifting the siege, as well as providing technical and logistical support to confront the corona epidemic in Yemen.