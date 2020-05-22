President of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat said on Thursday evening that “Yemeni unity is above all political parties and components.”

This came in a televised speech he delivered on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Yemeni Unity Day, on May 22.

In his speech, President al-Mashat emphasized that “the project of confronting the external aggression and liberating from all forms of hegemony and tutelage is a safe haven.”

He pointed out that “Yemeni unity and all just issues of the people will remain greater than all politicians and greater than all parties.”

The President explained that the access to human rights and the ending of injustices can only be achieved by continuing to confront external aggression and ending foreign occupation.

He indicated that the issue of al-Quds [Jerusalem] will remain the first central issue for the Islamic nation and the Yemeni people.

Moreover, President Mahdi al-Mashat renewed his call for the Saudi-led coalition countries to stop their aggression, lift the siege, and engage in real peace negotiations.

“It is time for the aggression countries to realize the catastrophe of continuing their futile and blatant interference in the affairs of Yemen and the Yemenis,” President al-Mashat said.

President al-Mashat affirmed the Republic of Yemen’s keenness on peace and its continuous support for the efforts of the UN envoy.

He pointed out that the announcement of the ceasefire by the aggression coalition leadership would have been a positive step, “but the past days have proven that it was just a declaration for media.”

“While we confirm our keenness on peace, in return we pledge to our people to confront escalation with more escalation,” he said.

Al-Mashat welcomed those who returned to the fold of the Yemeni homeland, once again calling on all misled people to benefit from the general amnesty offered to all mercenaries who decide to leave Saudi service.

He emphasized that cooperation is needed to tackle the risks of the corona pandemic, calling on the international community and humanitarian organisations to play their role in providing aid and breaking the restrictions of the blockade.