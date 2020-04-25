President of Yemen Mahdi Al Mashat has affirmed that the political solution presented by the Republic of Yemen represents a possible and fair way out for all parties.

He explained that it will also mean “reaching a comprehensive settlement of all files of war.”

The statement came in a press interview conducted by Al-Thawra newspaper with President Al-Mashat, to be published on Saturday on the occasion of the two year anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh al-Sammad

In the interview, Mahdi al-Mashat pointed out that Yemen suffered a great loss after the martyrdom of President Al-Samad, who was a “great leader that had characteristics embodying the Qur’anic model.”

Al-Mashat also mentioned the events that Yemen witnessed after President Al-Samad’s martyrdom, and how the country overcame a very dangerous challenge.

He emphasised the continuation of the state-building project and facing the brutal aggression, and promised that Yemen will gain certain victory.

In addition, Al-Mashat praised what was achieved at the military and political levels, as well as the work of the reconciliation committees and the general amnesty declaration.

Regarding the comprehensive dialogue, Al-Mashat stressed that the Republic of Yemen is “open to friendly relations with all countries and governments and that it want a lasting and comprehensive peace.”