President of Yemen Mahdi Al-Mashat has stressed that the Yemeni steadfastness during the past five years of war have protected the people, society and institutions from a suffering that would have been greater and more dangerous than what is happening today.

In a televised speech on the occasion of the National Day of Resilience, Al-Mashat said that the 26th of March marks an important turning point in the history of Yemen.

He clarified that “failure will continue to devour all hostile goals and ambitions until the end of all illegal foreign presence on the land and waters of Yemen.”

“A major strategic battle is taking place between an external alliance that wants a subordinate Yemen, and the Yemeni people who demand freedom and independence. We recommend cooperation in putting the September 21 initiative into action, and the joint transition from the phase of war to the phase of peace,” the President said.

Al-Mashat also welcomed the calls and efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General and his special envoy aimed at ending the war in Yemen.

Moreover, he affirmed the complete readiness of Yemen to open up to all efforts and initiatives within the framework of a comprehensive and real ceasefire that would lead to the success of a political solution.

“We reserve our right to respond accordingly and appropriately to any continuation of the blockade or aerial bombardment.’

The President also hailed the Yemeni people for their great steadfastness over the past five years and for the stability, victories, and honourable positions they achieved on various levels and in all fields despite major challenges.

Furthermore, Mahdi al-Mashat said he considers the countries of aggression to be “fully responsible, including the US, for what the Yemeni people have endured in terms of the killing, besieging and destruction that happened throughout the past five years.”

As the world faces a corona virus epidemic, the President expressed appreciation toward efforts made by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Ministerial Committee to combat all epidemics and prevent the spread of the pandemic to Yemen. He also directed everyone to complete the necessary preparations and provide vital and feasible equipment to confront this virus outbreak.

President al-Mashat concluded by calling on the United Nations to fulfill its duty and provide the necessary assistance for Sana’a, especially in light of its damaged health structure and its scarce capabilities due to the siege and the ongoing aggressive war.

March 26 marks the fifth anniversary of the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, which started in 2015 and has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties.