President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat has on Wednesday praised the military achievements and triumphs made by the Yemeni army in 2019, especially in the field of defence capabilities and advanced military industries.

The move came during inauguration of the first phase of the National Vision for modernising the state for the year 2020, in the presence of Prime Minister Abdul Aziz bin Habtour.

President Al-Mashat pointed out that the National Vision and its interim plans are strategic documents for Yemen’s future.

The president added, “The inauguration of the vision is an announcement against the aggression countries of the Yemeni will to build a Yemeni state and to defend its sovereignty and independence, as we have broken the aggression and its brutal blockade on the Yemeni people.”

Al-Mashat affirmed that the Yemeni people will continue to play their historical role in defending the nation’s interests, including the Palestine issue.