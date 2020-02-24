President of Yemen Mahdi Al-Mashat, upon unveiling four new domestically-designed air defence systems, has stressed that these systems will “change the course of the battle with the US-Saudi aggression.”

President Al-Mashat inaugurated the Martyr Abdulaziz Muharram Exhibition for Air Defences on Sunday morning, unveiling four new air defense systems named thr Thaqib-1, Thaqib-2, Thaqib-3 and Fatir-1, which were developed with purely Yemeni expertise.

“The new defence systems will change the course of the battle with aggression, and will provide a start to more sophisticated and effective defence systems in countering enemy air targets,” President Al-Mashat said.

The President praised the efforts of the Ministry of Defence leadership and the chairmanship of the General Staff in various fields, including the development and modernization of the military industry.

He pointed out that this qualitative achievement came as the Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi promised in strengthening and developing defence capabilities, confirming that 2020 will be the year of air defence.

The President stressed that this achievement would represent “a qualitative addition to the construction and modernization of defence capabilities.”

Anti-aircraft defences are of a paramount importance to the defence of the Republic of Yemen, mainly due to the fact that Saudi aircraft is one of the most destructive forces in the war being waged upon the country.